CubeSmart (CUBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $282.5680 million for the quarter. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CubeSmart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.96. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 944.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

