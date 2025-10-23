Bandwidth (BAND) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $189.9150 million for the quarter. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.87 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $487.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. Bandwidth has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bandwidth

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bandwidth news, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $26,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 67,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,998.67. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 14,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $218,792.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,410.65. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,092 shares of company stock worth $1,093,237. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 49.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 587,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 193,398 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 26.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 340,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.