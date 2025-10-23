New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of XPEL worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,460,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 44.2% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 774,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the period. LHM Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 35.3% during the first quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 165,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, XPEL has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPEL

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.