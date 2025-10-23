New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Premier, Inc. $PINC

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Premier by 8.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 112.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($713.06) million for the quarter. Premier had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 2.00%. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Premier’s payout ratio is 381.82%.

In related news, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $168,176.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,738.13. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $29,323.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,153.44. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock worth $317,230 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Premier from $25.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Premier from $26.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

