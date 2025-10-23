New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Innospec Inc. $IOSP

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,966,000. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,839,000 after acquiring an additional 184,262 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 168,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $128.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.70 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Innospec from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innospec

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.