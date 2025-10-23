New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.46. The trade was a 51.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,211.10. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PAG stock opened at $169.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.88. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.