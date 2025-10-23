New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of United Fire Group worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Fire Group news, Director John Paul E. Besong sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $79,037.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,494 shares in the company, valued at $790,176.44. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jones Trading lifted their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Fire Group

About United Fire Group

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.