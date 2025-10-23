CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,909,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,052,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,560,000 after purchasing an additional 906,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,606,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,076 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 547.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,398,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 441,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,940,901.68. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 9,998 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $368,726.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,282.16. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,998 shares of company stock worth $1,078,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 14.12%.The company had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.68.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

