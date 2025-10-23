New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 994 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Alamo Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $186.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $233.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $419.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $555,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,984.47. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

