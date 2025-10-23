New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in California Resources Corporation $CRC

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in California Resources by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in California Resources by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CRC opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. California Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital set a $63.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

