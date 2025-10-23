New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,449 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Carter’s worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 313.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 269.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.50.

Carter’s stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $585.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.24 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.79%.Carter’s’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

