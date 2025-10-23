New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,626 Shares of Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.6% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,350,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,751,000 after purchasing an additional 331,998 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 633,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after acquiring an additional 69,282 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 430,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 40.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. Allegiant Travel Company has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.