VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes $1.42 Million Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 100,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $716,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $264,000.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.The company had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECG shares. Zacks Research raised Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Everus Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

About Everus Construction Group

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

