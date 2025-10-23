VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases New Shares in OFG Bancorp $OFG

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,487 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.07% of OFG Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of OFG opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.80. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.97%. OFG Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

