VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 17,149 Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.07% of Pathward Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $267,437,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $22,795,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $12,999,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $9,679,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

