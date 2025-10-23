Citigroup Upgrades Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) to “Buy”

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nextracker from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nextracker from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Shares of NXT opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.27. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51.

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,830,915.39. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,352.14. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,385 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at $140,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nextracker by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after buying an additional 1,890,445 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,833,000 after buying an additional 1,105,617 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,122,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,356,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

