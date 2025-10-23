VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes $1.32 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $8,976,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122,822 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 346,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 870.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 89,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 14.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Boyd sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $797,656.14. Following the sale, the director owned 15,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.68. The trade was a 39.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $8,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,704,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,633,308.98. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,438 shares of company stock worth $32,638,085. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.94 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $707.32 million for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

