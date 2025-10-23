Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Sells $538,272.85 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $538,272.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,718,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,774,959. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 6.33. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 375.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 303.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.