Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Sells $538,272.85 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $538,272.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,718,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,774,959. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marathon Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ MARA opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 6.33. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital
Analyst Ratings Changes
MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MARA
About Marathon Digital
MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Digital
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Key Stocks Boosting Buybacks Amid Improving Fundamentals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Best AI for Picking Stocks, Ranked by Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.