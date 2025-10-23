Citizens, Inc. $CIA Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Citizens were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 323,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 117,502 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Citizens by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 96,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $276.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Citizens had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

