Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $96,000 in MFA Financial, Inc. $MFA

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 40.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.70. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

MFA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

