Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,152.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.47.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $989.61 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $956.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

