Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation $CHMI

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 262.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

CHMI stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $87.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.6%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.