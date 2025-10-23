Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Uniti Group worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Uniti Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

