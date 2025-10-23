Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 94,492 Shares of DocGo Inc. $DCGO

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,492 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DocGo were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 325,760 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 6,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,029,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 2,000,356 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,890,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 508,590 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 793,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocGo from $1.45 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.24.

DocGo Stock Down 14.8%

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.95. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.58 million. DocGo had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. DocGo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

