3,926 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $328.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $51.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.