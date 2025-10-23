Century Aluminum Company $CENX Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Century Aluminum worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 13.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 130.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $4,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $264,949.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,306.60. This trade represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $279,868.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,446.03. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 6.6%

CENX stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Century Aluminum Company has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 2.52.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.39). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.94%.The firm had revenue of $628.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Aluminum

About Century Aluminum

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.