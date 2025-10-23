New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 554.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 673,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 570,428 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.35. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million.

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $30,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Regan-Levine sold 5,714 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $134,964.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,457 shares of company stock valued at $661,800. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. New Street Research set a $19.00 price target on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, JBG SMITH Properties currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

