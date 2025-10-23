New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Yelp Inc. $YELP

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,601 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Yelp worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,150.42. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 160,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,381.68. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,164,900. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Yelp Stock Up 0.2%

Yelp stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

