Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVMD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $1,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 284,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,787,641.38. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 13,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $614,492.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 452,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,798.38. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 171.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

