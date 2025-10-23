Robert Kauffman Sells 12,219 Shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Kauffman sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $136,730.61. Following the sale, the director owned 952,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,659,515.67. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HGTY stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.15 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HGTY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hagerty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hagerty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hagerty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hagerty by 2,374.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Hagerty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,557,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hagerty by 37.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hagerty by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,811,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 451,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

