Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%.The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6,665.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

