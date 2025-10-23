Insider Buying: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Insider Buys $60,497.56 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,497.56. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,460 shares in the company, valued at $196,785.20. This represents a 44.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 21st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 2,891 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $42,208.60.

On Monday, October 20th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 2,794 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,792.40.

On Thursday, October 16th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 3,041 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $44,672.29.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,138 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $60,994.12.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,240 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $18,203.20.

On Monday, October 13th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 903 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $13,228.95.

NYSE RMI opened at $14.46 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 129.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

