Nick Rosenberg Sells 625 Shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $45,293.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,433.58. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nick Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

On Wednesday, September 17th, Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $99,337.50.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MCB opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $782.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $81.33.

Metropolitan Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.72%.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 289.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MCB

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.