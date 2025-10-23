John Mcpherson Purchases 1,722 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) Director John Mcpherson bought 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,480.98. This represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CMC stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 77.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

