JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target to $18.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELME. Wall Street Zen cut Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Elme Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

ELME opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELME. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 5.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 98,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

