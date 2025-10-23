International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF $TBUX

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBUX. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

