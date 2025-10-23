International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 30.4%

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.