New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Adam B. Weinstein bought 49,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 652,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,474.70. This trade represents a 8.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 106,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,437.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,370,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,746,981.46. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 157,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,035. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.4%

NMFC opened at $9.44 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 23.27%.The business had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. New Street Research set a $10.00 target price on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.50.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

