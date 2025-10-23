International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF $JMSI

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMSI opened at $50.58 on Thursday. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

