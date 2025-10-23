International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in Danaher by 14.9% in the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 47,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $2,370,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank raised its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 17,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $218.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

