Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

