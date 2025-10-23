International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 83,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

