International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.24.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

