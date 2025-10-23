International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after buying an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after buying an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,309,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,188,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $207.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.