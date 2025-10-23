Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 2.5% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 576,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the first quarter worth $445,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the first quarter worth $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Research downgraded Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortuna Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fortuna Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.84. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

