Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Global Self Storage, Inc. $SELF

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) by 103.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.19% of Global Self Storage worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at $129,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 13.2% during the first quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 171,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 17.9% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Global Self Storage from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Self Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Global Self Storage Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.02. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

About Global Self Storage

(Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.