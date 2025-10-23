Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $141,000 Investment in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. $AOUT

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.11% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 307.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79,869 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 82.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 71,229 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 76.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 58.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $91.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.30.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $70.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOUT shares. Zacks Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.00.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

