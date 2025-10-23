Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $122,000 Position in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF $LQTI

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LQTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQTI. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,017,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,814,000.

FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQTI opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $20.61.

About FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF

The FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (LQTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation through a synthetic long exposure to the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and a partial covered call strategy.

