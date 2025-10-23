Harbour Investments Inc. Has $149,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $237.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $255.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

