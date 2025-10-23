Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF $PEZ

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) by 192.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.58. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $113.42.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.